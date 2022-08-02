Kent patients see cancer treatment delays due to supply issues
- Published
Cancer patients have said they are "worried" by delays to their chemotherapy treatments, due to a hospital's drug supply problem.
Appointments at the Kent and Canterbury Hospital have been cancelled - and some patients say they were left with no idea when treatment would continue.
The East Kent Hospitals Trust said there had been a higher demand for the drugs, but more have been sourced.
It has reassured those affected that their treatment will now go ahead.
Maureen Day, from Herne Bay, had her treatment cancelled and no replacement date was given.
Her husband Robert spoke to the nursing staff who told him the drugs were unavailable.
She said: "I am worried all the time. I'm thinking, am I going to get through this without these drugs starting?"
Mr Day said: "I'm worried about what's happening to her in the meantime, if she's getting worse or not, or whether it's going to speed up the end of life."
Diane Wiltshire, another patient who experienced a delay, said: "I want to see these drugs back so we can start our treatment, and keep going, and try to save our lives. That's the bottom line.
"We want to live for as long as we can."
Griselda Mussett, a patient from Faversham, had her chemotherapy delayed for three weeks and said it was "disgraceful".
A spokesman for the trust said: "We wholeheartedly apologise to patients at what we understand is a very difficult time.
"We had experienced some supply issues, coupled with higher demand for chemotherapy drugs. We have received additional drug supply and every patient who was delayed is being contacted to confirm their date of treatment."
Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield said: "Even if the problems have been solved the trust need to reassure patients that all is OK.
"If there is a greater problem, like supply of medicines, they need to contact MPs so that we can directly speak to the health department on their behalf."