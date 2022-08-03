Dover: Teenage boy found dead at Pencester Gardens funfair
A teenage boy has been found dead at a funfair in Dover.
South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the fair at Pencester Gardens just before 07:45 BST.
It said a "teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene". Kent Police said "no suspicious circumstances" had been reported.
The site was hosting the Family Funfair run by Kent-based Forrest Amusements which, according to a poster, was due to open to the public on Wednesday.
The Health and Safety Executive is also investigating.
A report is being prepared for the coroner.
