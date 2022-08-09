Tony Hudgell receives award for his sponsored walks
- Published
A seven-year-old boy who lost both legs through abuse suffered when he was a baby has received an award for his fundraising walks.
Tony Hudgell, from Kings Hill, Kent, collected his Point of Light award in recognition of the sponsored walks he did during lockdown.
He raised £1.7m for the Evelina Children's Hospital in London, which has cared for him since he was a baby.
He and his adoptive parents were guests at a Downing Street reception.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the award winners: "You embody the spirit of service to other people, the spirit of community and the spirit that will get our country through tough times.
"You are the very best of Britain."
Speaking before the reception, Tony's adoptive mother Paula Hudgell said: "It'll be a nice celebration with other winners, back to normality after two years of Covid.
"From the worst start possible to what he's achieved over the last few years is absolutely incredible. Nothing deters him, he attempts everything, he's just an incredible little boy."
The family also campaigned successfully for Tony's Law, which introduced tougher sentences for child abusers.