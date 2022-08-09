Driver dies when car pursued by police hits bus in Kent

Spitfire Way, ManstonGoogle
The Audi collided with a bus in Spitfire Way, Manston

A man died when the car he was driving crashed into a bus while it was being pursued by police.

The 23-year-old driver of the Audi failed to stop for officers in Shottendane Road, Margate, Kent, at 11:25 BST on Tuesday, Kent Police said.

The car collided with a bus in Spitfire Way, Manston, at 11:30 BST. The man died at the scene.

The force said the matter would be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

