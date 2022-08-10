Sheppey school rated inadequate over homophobia, racism and attendance
A school has been rated inadequate by Ofsted after inspectors found pupils using "foul, homophobic, racist and sexist language".
Some pupils at the Oasis Academy in Sheppey exchanged nude pictures without understanding the legal implications.
The school, part of the Oasis Multi Academy Trust, was rated "inadequate" in four categories.
The trust said it was planning "the biggest single investment" in the school's history.
The report said more than half the pupils at the Academy, which is the only secondary school on the Isle of Sheppey, don't attend regularly.
Inspectors said: "Sexist, homophobic and racist language regularly goes unchallenged.
"Pupils had limited understanding of concepts such as consent and did not know the legal implications of sending 'nudes' to each other, even though they said this happened a lot.
"Vandalism, including offensive graffiti, poor behaviour and bad language are rife."
Inspectors reported seeing children being pushed and shoved as they queued for uniform checks.
'Difficult report'
Describing the report as "challenging", the trust pointed out that inspectors praised some staff for their leadership, with the most vulnerable pupils being supported.
Executive principal Andy Booth said: "This is undoubtedly a very difficult report, given the hard work we have put in over recent years to improve our school.
"We will act on the areas that need improvement quickly, and we will continue to do everything possible to accelerate the positive changes we have made in other areas."
'Serious problems'
The trust said the extra investment would be used for a new year eight centre, new sixth form, science labs and improved facilities for special education needs, and a team of youth workers to improve after school facilities.
Oasis founder Steve Chalke said "This Ofsted report clearly shows there are very serious problems at the academy, and makes equally clear the scale of the challenge we face.
"It is the job of Oasis to turn this school around, and we will do so, urgently."