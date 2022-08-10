Paul Wakefield death: Man and woman found guilty of murder
A man who violently attacked another man in his Kent home has been convicted of murder after his co-defendant pleaded guilty during the trial.
Paul Wakefield was beaten and stabbed with a broken bottle in the Folkestone attack in January. He died in hospital.
Kayleigh Halliday, of Sittingbourne, who pleaded guilty, and Shane Myles, of Gillingham, who was convicted, had tried to blame each other, police said.
Both are due to be sentenced on 26 August at Maidstone Crown Court.
'Invited into home'
After the trial, Kent Police said Mr Wakefield had four visitors at his home on the day of the attack.
The two other guests left before Myles, 31, formerly of Rock Avenue, and Halliday, 36, formerly of Crown Road, carried out the attack.
Officers said when the pair were arrested in Folkestone three hours later, Myles had Mr Wakefield's bank card and both of them had traces of Mr Wakefield's blood on their shoes.
Mr Wakefield's phone was also found discarded on the route they had taken following the attack on 2 January this year, police said.
Det Insp Ross Gurden, from Kent Police, said the pair had carried out "an extremely violent and tragically fatal attack on a man who had invited them into his home".
He said: "Despite trying to blame each other for the crime, I am pleased the diligent work of our team means they will both now be sentenced for murder."