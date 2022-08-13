Ramsgate: Man charged over family hit-and-run deaths
- Published
A suspected drug-driver has been charged after a father and daughter were killed in a Ramsgate hit-and-run.
A black Alfa Romeo hit a family of five pedestrians on Wednesday in Leopold Street, killing Yoram Hirshfeld, 78, and Noga Sella, 40. Her daughter, six, also suffered serious injuries.
Nitesh Bissendary, 30, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
He will appear at Margate Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Mr Bissendary, of Highlands Glade, Manston, was additionally charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He has also been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision, drug driving and failing to provide a sample for analysis.
The crash, outside a multi-storey car park, also caused injuries to Mrs Sella's husband, 40, and son, eight.
The six-year-old girl remains in a serious but stable condition in a London hospital.
A 58-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Both have since been released on bail pending further inquiries until 8 September.
After the crash, the Israeli government said the man and daughter who died were Israeli.
Kent Police has renewed its appeal for witnesses, local businesses with CCTV evidence or drivers with dashcam footage of the crash at about 21:35 BST to come forward.