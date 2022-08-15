Canterbury: David Creed jailed for killing partner with carving knife
- Published
A man who stabbed his partner to death with a carving knife at their home has been jailed.
David Creed, 53, attacked 50-year-old Catherine Granger at the maisonette they shared in Canterbury, Kent.
He was sentenced to 16 years in prison after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
Maidstone Crown Court heard Creed had dialled 999 on 29 December 2020, telling the call-handler he had repeatedly stabbed Ms Granger.
He was initially arrested and charged with murder but his plea of manslaughter by diminished responsibility was accepted by the prosecution on the basis of his severe alcohol dependency.
Creed claimed they had both been drinking vodka and had been arguing for four or five days.
'Tragic case'
Emergency services attended their home and, despite receiving urgent first aid, Ms Granger was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was multiple stab wounds to her back and one to her front, Kent Police said.
Det Sgt Ash Bowles, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said following sentencing: "This is a tragic case in which a woman has lost her life after being subjected to a brutal attack by her own partner, who will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars for the terrible crime he committed.
"I hope the outcome of this case is of some comfort to the friends and family of Ms Granger."
Creed will have to serve a further four years on licence following his release.