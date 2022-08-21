Five people arrested over Tonbridge stabbing

Avebury Avenue
A man in his 20s was fatally stabbed in the Avebury Avenue area of Tonbridge

Five people have been arrested over the death of a man who was stabbed in Kent.

The victim, who was in his 20s and from Tonbridge, was attacked near Avebury Avenue about 00:55 BST on Friday.

Kent Police said a 17-year-old boy from Coulsdon, London, a 15-year-old girl and two 16-year-old boys, all from Tonbridge, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A teenager arrested on Friday has been released without charge.

While a 47-year-old woman from Coulsdon has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Det Insp Lee Neiles said: "It is crucial we speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, just after midnight.

"The area where the victim was assaulted was close to Tonbridge Park and a large number of residential properties."

