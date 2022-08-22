Ramsgate crash deaths: Man denies death by dangerous driving
A man has denied causing the death by dangerous driving of a father and daughter in a seaside town.
Yoram Hirshfeld, 78, and Noga Sella, 40, died when a car hit five pedestrians in Ramsgate, Kent.
Nitesh Bissendary, 30, from Manston, also denied two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
A pre-trial review was set for 15 November at Canterbury Crown Court.
A provisional trial date was set for 28 November, which is scheduled to last seven days.
