Canterbury bison environment near Blean could be expanded
Conservationists who reintroduced wild bison to Kent during the summer are hoping to expand the project.
The Kent Wildlife Trust and Wildwood Trust want to open up a larger area of woodland for the animals to live in, in the hope they will help return it to its ancient state.
The bison clear undergrowth, allowing other plants and insects to move in.
The trusts wants to connect different areas of West Blean and Thornden Woods near Canterbury.
The bison, once indigenous to the UK, were introduced to Blean woods in July, after two years of preparation.
The countryside is one of the largest areas of ancient woodland in the UK, with parts of it over 1,000 years old.
Before being bought by the Kent Wildlife Trust it was used for commercial timber production, because of this almost half the wood is covered by non-native conifers.
Ranger Donovan Wright said the three bison had an immediate impact on the environment.
"We have seen them create a network of paths opening up trails of up to a meter wide" he said. "And we are not the only ones using them, I have seen foxes, rabbits, and a slow worm sunbathing on one.
"When you follow the bison trails there is the unmistakable smell of bison in the air, and of course bison droppings. They have healthy appetites, and with that come lots of fertilizing and seed dispersal.
"The birds have figured out bison droppings attract invertebrates, and have been feasting off insects."
The bison also de-bark the conifers, allowing native species to flourish, with even their moulted fur expected to provide insulating material for nesting birds.
The two trusts are now appealing for funds to expand the area open to the bison, and also want to introduce Exmoor ponies and pigs from breeds dating back to the Iron Age.