Ukraine war: Refugees in Canterbury mark independence day
About 100 people marched through Canterbury on Wednesday to mark Ukrainian independence day, 31 years after the country left the Soviet Union.
It was also six months since the Russian invasion was launched.
More than 200 families, mainly women and children, have moved to the city since the start of the war.
Host families who are putting up refugees also joined the event in solidarity.
"It's what we can do," said host Kim Pye, "because we feel very proud to do what we're doing, and to give them a home is one of the most basic human needs."
She and her husband John are putting up Viktoria and her pregnant daughter Vlada, who arrived in Canterbury on Monday from the city of Bashtanka.
During the parade the women had a tearful reunion with their friend Olha Smolvk.
"We haven't seen each other for a long time" said Olha, "and the girls have come from the territory which was bombed from the beginning of this terrible war."
Organisers of the march spoke about the warmth of the welcome they had received in Kent.
"We see overwhelming support from local residents, from local businesses," said Denys Nizalov, chair of Canterbury for Ukraine.
"What we see is beyond anything we could expect. The level of hospitality, friendliness and support is unbelievable."