Kent Police tries to stop 'poaching' of officers by the Met Police
A police force has launched a campaign to try to stop its officers being poached by the Metropolitan Police.
"Keep it Kent" has been launched after Kent Police said 70 officers expressed an interest in leaving the force to take up the Met's offer of a £5,000 joining bonus.
Kent Chief Constable Alan Pughsley said the numbers of officers wanting to transfer to the Met was "exceptional".
The London force is trying to recruit 4,000 officers by March 2023.
Mr Pughsley told BBC Radio Kent that on average about 20 officers transferred out of the force, with another 15 transferring in to Kent Police each year.
He said: "Officers do move around police forces, but this number is exceptional. I'm losing experienced officers."
In an effort to retain officers, Kent Police is increasing the South East living allowance from £2,500 to £3,000 from 1 September, Mr Pughsley said.
"We've [also] set up a new forum where officers can ask for [job] swaps around the county that may suit them," Mr Pughsley said.
He added: "Whether it be one-to-ones or group sessions, we're speaking to all the officers just to make sure there's nothing more we can do to keep them."
'A bung'
A spokesman for the Mayor of London said: "Sadiq Khan makes no apology for standing up for London and supports the Met in recruiting and retaining the talented and experienced officers.
"The cost of living crisis is affecting all of our hard-working and dedicated police officers as they work day and night to keep us all safe and the mayor agrees they should be appropriately rewarded."
He said over the last two years the Met had had a net loss of 300 officers from transfers to neighbouring forces.
The Metropolitan Police has been approached for comment.
The Home Office said: "We recently announced all police officers will get a 5% pay rise from September.
"Median total earnings for full-time constables are over £41,000 outside London and over £48,000 in London."
Ken Marsh, chair of Met Police Federation, said: "We don't defend the Met in any way, shape or form.
"The thought that you can give someone a bung or whatever you want to call it, for them to do a job which, by nature, is not for the money - we're paid derisory amounts by comparison to others - is just quite absurd."