Maidstone family broken by baby death, inquest told
A woman whose baby died three days after she was born has said the family has been left "broken".
Elana Sala, from Maidstone, spoke on the first day of an inquest into the death of her daughter Rosanna Matthews.
Rosanna was born on 20 November 2020 at Tunbridge Wells Hospital. She was in a coma from birth and died days later.
Family solicitors have said foetal and maternal heart rate monitoring was not up to standard and action was not taken when abnormalities were detected.
Ms Sala said: "It has broken us. We are not the same people we were before we had her.
"We've had sleepless nights, anxiety, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and we will never be completely right again. We're hoping massively for change."
The inquest heard Ms Sala was admitted at 11:40 GMT and by 16:00 GMT wanted to push but was advised against this by midwives.
She believes if she had begun to push when she felt the urge, Rosanna might have lived.
The hearing was told she received different types of pain relief but claims it had no effect and she was in pain while suffering "massive contractions" and being told not to push.
Midwife Agatha Carter, giving evidence by videolink, said Miss Sala twice declined an examination to check how dilated she was, which could have led to progressing labour and birth.
Ms Sala said she declined an examination once as she wished to wait for the epidural, which was delayed as both duty anaesthetists were busy, and added the benefits of an examination in progressing labour were not explained to her.
The inquest heard there were four failed attempts to deliver her baby before Ms Sala was taken to theatre for a Caesarean section.
The family are considering a clinical negligence claim against Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust, which runs the hospital.
Their lawyer Mark Bowman said: "We just hope and expect the coroner will conduct a thorough investigation, lessons will be learned, mistakes won't be repeated and other families won't have to endure that."
The inquest continues.