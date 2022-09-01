Cost of Living: Kent school leaders warn of staff cuts as costs rise
- Published
School leaders have warned they may be forced to cut staff due to energy price hikes and teachers' pay rises.
Chair of the Kent Association of Headteachers Mike Walters said it could mean "not replacing staff who leave, restructuring and redundancies".
One Sevenoaks headteacher described his school budget as "right on the edge", and said there was "no buffer for unexpected costs".
The government said: "We know schools are facing cost pressures."
In July, the government announced that pay for most teachers in England would rise by 5% this year with those early in their careers seeing rises of up to 9%.
Ben Hulme, executive headteacher of St Edmunds Church of England Primary School in Sevenoaks, said: "They really do deserve the pay rises but we just don't have the money."
He said his school had also been advised to budget for an energy increase of 192% by October.
He said he was "hugely concerned" and there needed to be "new money" from government to pay for both these things.
"We are right on the edge of breaking even and we don't have a buffer for any unexpected costs, such as a broken boiler, for example."
Mr Walters, who is also executive principal of three Kent schools, explained: "A small-ish primary school won't have reserves.
"It could mean them not replacing staff who leave, they may have restructure and make redundancies, amalgamate classes."
Vulnerable children
He warned they may also have to make cuts in other areas such as classroom resources, after school clubs and subsidised trips.
"Schools will want to support families in dire circumstances, who can't afford uniform for example, but that is another cost."
He said: "Everyone set their budget before the teacher's pay rises were announced, before the rise in fuel bills and food costs.
"For an average size secondary school the increases in costs would amount to about £150,000 of funding - that is the salary of three full time teachers."
Mr Hulme, who is also trustee of the Sevenoaks Partnership of Primary Schools, said new money was essential to stop schools going into deficit or having to restructure, which could see support staff "who work with some of our most vulnerable children" axed.
A government spokesperson said: "We know schools are facing cost pressures, in particular rising energy bills.
"In 2022-23, core schools funding will increase by £4bn compared to 2021-22 - a 7% cash terms per pupil boost.
"The [Institute for Fiscal Studies] has recently confirmed that this means increased costs will be broadly affordable for schools in 2022-23.
"We are also providing schools with tools to help them get the best value for money from their resources."