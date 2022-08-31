Margate community shop volunteers vow to continue after break-ins
Staff at a community shop have vowed to carry on despite the premises being broken into three times in a year.
About £1,000 worth of discounted goods, which were available for people in need, were taken from MiCommunity in Margate.
A door at the premises, which was formerly Margate Independent Foodbank, was also damaged in Tuesday's raid.
Director John Finnegan said: "The community shop is there to help the community - not to be robbed."
Items stolen in the latest raid include cases of soft drinks, toothpaste, shampoo and Lego sets that were being stocked in preparation for Christmas.
The premises has 12 volunteer staff and about 1,400 members on its books. The discounted goods are available for people on benefits or members of the community who are referred by agencies.
Mr Finnegan added: "Why would people steal from us? If they are that desperate, we are the ones who could help them.
"When I heard about this break-in, I wondered if it was worth carrying on. But I've come around to thinking we need to carry on because people need us."
Insp Ian Swallow from Kent Police said an investigation was underway.
He added: " We understand that burglary is very distressing for victims, and this offence is aggravated by having been carried out against an organisation working to help the local community."