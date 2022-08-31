Kent's police chief Alan Pughsley to join national review
- Published
Kent's chief constable is to retire from the force to join a national policing review.
Alan Pughsley said it had been an honour to serve as police chief and it was not a decision taken lightly.
He joined the Met Police in 1984 where his roles included working as a detective on murder investigations.
He moved to Kent in 2009 as assistant chief constable before heading the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, one of the largest in the country.
Mr Pughsley, who became chief constable in 2014, said it was a "huge wrench" to leave.
He said: "Policing is a decent and honourable calling. I feel as strongly about that now as I did when I walked into the Hendon Police Training Centre 39 years ago.
"There is no job like it, and it is a real privilege to serve. It is not an easy job. But it is a job worth doing."
Kent's police and crime commissioner, Matthew Scott, and Home Secretary Priti Patel said Mr Pughsley had been an outstanding leader.
Mr Scott said the force had seen significant changes and Mr Pughsley had "dealt with every challenge with the utmost professionalism".
Deputy chief constable Tim Smith will become temporary chief on 3 October.
The PCC will announce a process to appoint Kent's next chief constable in due course.