M20 Operation Brock controls to be lifted as holidays end
- Published
A traffic-holding system for lorries queueing to cross the Channel is to be lifted as the summer holidays end.
Operation Brock, which has been in place on the M20 since 10 July, will be removed on Saturday.
Simon Jones, from the Kent Resilience Forum (KRF), said the body had promised to continually review Brock and remove it as soon as it was practical.
He said: "With the summer getaway now coming to an end we are able to safely deliver on our pledge."
Under Operation Brock, cross-Channel freight heading to Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover queue on one side of the M20, while a contraflow system runs on the remaining carriageway.
Work will now resume to move the contraflow between Junctions 8 (Maidstone) and 9 (Ashford), from the hard shoulder to the central reservation.