Arriva: Four dates for Kent bus strike announced
- Published
Four days of strike action have been announced later this month for bus workers in Kent.
About 600 workers, employed by Arriva, backed the strike after the company made a pay offer of 10%.
Arriva said it was "extremely disappointed for its customers". The Unite union, which organised the walkout, said the company "could give a decent pay rise but had chosen not to".
The strike action will take place on 5, 16, 20 and 30 September.
The workers operate from depots in Gillingham, Maidstone, Gravesend and Tunbridge Wells.
Janet Nobbs, Unite regional officer, said: "This dispute is entirely of Arriva's own making. It has had every opportunity to resolve it but it has chosen not to do so."
A spokesman for Arriva said: "We remain committed to resolving the industrial action and would encourage Unite to ballot on this latest pay offer.
"We will continue to keep our customers and stakeholders updated. We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause across the region, particularly as our schools return for a new academic year."
Bus workers in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire have also recently announced strike action, while an industrial action ballot of workers in north London closes on Friday.
Last month an all-out strike involving Arriva bus drivers in north-west England was resolved after workers accepted a pay increase of 11.1%.
Another planned strike in Essex was called off after workers accepted an improved pay offer.