Queen Elizabeth II: People of Kent share sadness and memories
Prayers have been said for Queen Elizabeth II at Canterbury Cathedral as visitors paid their respects in books of condolence.
Many thanked Her Majesty for a lifetime of service while others put into words exactly what she meant to them.
The late Queen last visited the Kent cathedral in 2015 to unveil statues of herself and the Duke of Edinburgh.
Caroline Plaisted, Friend of Canterbury Cathedral, recalled the "wet and windy day" when she paid her visit.
"She really had a terrible time [with the weather] that day. But she lit up proceedings with her smile when she saw the statues," she said.
'It was awe-inspiring'
"The Queen seemed to really appreciate them, not least because it is the only pair of statues of herself and her husband," she said.
Meanwhile, the Very Reverend Dr Jane Hughes, the Acting Dean of Canterbury, said many people were coming to listen to prayers in memory of her.
"There is a sense of thanksgiving and sadness obviously because there is this great passing of an era. But also looking forward as well as looking back."
Meanwhile, in Aylesford, near Maidstone, a catering assistant at The Royal British Legion Industries Village, told the BBC of the "awe-inspiring" moment she met the late Queen.
"She was so comfortable with everybody. She held out her hand and I have a photo or her looking up at me.
"She just made you feel like you were the only person in that room."