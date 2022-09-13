Channel migrants: Crossings in 2022 now exceed whole of 2021
- Published
The number of people who have crossed the English Channel in small boats so far this year has now exceeded the total for the whole of 2021.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said 601 migrants made the crossing on Monday in 19 boats, bringing this year's total so far to 28,592 people.
In 2021, the total was 28,526 people.
The latest crossings come as the High Court hears a challenge against the government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda.
The government has been approached for a comment.
The 2022 figure to date is almost double the number of people that had been detected by this point last year, which was just over 14,600.
August saw the highest daily total on record, with 1,295 people crossing in 27 boats.
In April, former home secretary Priti Patel signed what she described as a "world-first agreement" with Rwanda in an attempt to deter migrants from making the journey to the UK.
However, several asylum seekers, the Public and Commercial Services Union and charities Care4Calais, Detention Action and Asylum Aid are embroiled in a court case with the Home Office as they challenge its legality.
The first deportation flight - due to take off on 14 June - was grounded amid legal challenges.