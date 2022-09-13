Queen Elizabeth II: Mourners travel to London to pay respects
- Published
Mourners from Kent and Medway have travelled to London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen's coffin will rest in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace overnight, before travelling to Westminster Hall on Wednesday ahead of her funeral.
Thousands of people have laid tributes and flowers in London in memory of the UK's longest-serving monarch.
Among the mourners were Tom Whiting and Samantha Smith, from Strood, who were with their children.
'Big part of history'
Mr Whiting said they decided to make the last-minute trip to Buckingham Palace on Monday, having to book a day off work and school.
"I thought we had to, needed to do it - especially for the kids. It's something they can tell their kids and grandkids," he said.
"It's nice to let the kids come up and see some history and pay their respects.
"She's been the Queen for as long as I've been alive, so she's a big part of history."
Elaine Jackson, from Newington, near Rainham, said there was a broad range of ages and nationalities paying tribute.
"It's a mark of respect for me. I felt everything she did for us as a people, she showed concern and devotion to us. It seems appropriate we do the same for her," she said.
"It's amazing that everyone has made the effort. It's an emotional day."
Her sister-in-law Suzanne Seed, from West Malling, also made the trip.
She said: "I think it's fabulous that all these people have come out in devotion of our Queen.
"She was everything to our country and Commonwealth. She loved the people, and we loved her. This is the way we show her our love."