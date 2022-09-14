Queen Elizabeth II: Battle of Britain Memorial staff recall visit
A former RAF officer has recalled with fondness the late Queen smiling during a visit to the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust.
Queen Elizabeth II opened a £3.5m visitor centre, the Wing, at the memorial in Capel Le Ferne, Folkestone, in 2015.
"I think we will always remember her smile" said Patrick Tootal, who welcomed the Queen and Prince Philip.
The former Hercules pilot also met the late Queen when he was awarded the OBE.
"She has this marvellous aptitude to engage with you," said the former Group Captain, who was awarded the MBE in recognition of him evacuating foreign nationals after the Iranian revolution in the late 1970s.
"In the few moments you have with her, she's totally dedicated to you. For those 30 seconds or a minute, you feel like you're the only person in the room."
The Wing houses the Scramble Experience, a hands-on attraction using audio-visual effects to show what soldiers experienced.
The Queen opened the visitor centre with Prince Philip.
Mr Tootal, the honorary secretary of the Memorial, said: "She and the Duke sat and watched a five-minute video of air combat in the Battle of Britain. They were quite enthralled about it.
"The Queen smiled as there was the odd swear word in it."
The National Memorial was unveiled by the Queen Mother in July 1993.
Jules Gomez, who greeted the Queen at the site in 2015, said even bad weather couldn't dampen the mood.
"She made a point of coming up to the balcony to see, although she never said it, what her mother unveiled back in 1993," he said.
"I spoke to Her Majesty for what felt like two minutes, but was probably one minute. That will stay with me for the rest of my life."
A flypast of a Hurricane, Spitfire and Typhoon was due to take place had to be cancelled due to the weather.