Queen Elizabeth II: Kent Cathedral services for people to grieve
People flocked to England's two oldest two cathedrals this weekend to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II and mourn her passing as a community.
On Saturday Rochester Cathedral, founded in 604, held a special service.
The Bishop of Rochester, Rt Rev Jonathan Gibbs, said: "We've seen across our nation, a wave of sadness at the passing of Her Majesty."
On Sunday, at least 500 people gathered for a service at Canterbury Cathedral, the country's oldest founded in 597.
In an address to the congregation, Interim Dean, the Very Reverend Jane Hedges, said: "For 70 years the simple knowledge of her presence as monarch has given a sense of security, calm and peace to this nation.
"In a life well lived, in times of great joy, and in moments of profound sorrow, the late Queen gave an example of a godly life, deep faith, profound hope and real humility as she served the Commonwealth, this nation and her own family."
A steady stream of people have visited the cathedrals to sign books of condolence to the late Supreme Governor of the Church of England.
In Rochester, Rev Gibbs said: "Many of us grieve in our own ways, privately, but it's really important that people can come together to support one another, to reflect on her life, to remember the Christian faith which inspired her, and to pray for her and the whole Royal Family."
One of the attendees at Rochester Cathedral, Margaret Smith, said: "I've read the papers every day and cried every day, I put the telly on and I'm crying again. It means everything to me."
Another, Andrew Healey, added: "It's the country's Queen and everybody should be sharing the grief together."