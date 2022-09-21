Arriva: Fresh bus strikes announced in Kent
Hundreds of bus workers are due to walk out in a dispute over pay, affecting services across Kent.
The Unite union, which has demanded a pay rise of 12.3% for workers, said 600 staff would strike on 30 September.
The union said the pay increase is "in line with the current real inflation rate" after workers saw their pay "eroded in real terms" in recent years.
A spokeswoman for Arriva said the company was "extremely disappointed" for all its customers.
More than 2,000 London bus drivers, who are members of Unite and employed by Arriva, will walk out over pay on 4 October.
Drivers in Kent took an initial day of strike action on 5 September, just as schools returned after the summer break.
The drivers involved operate from depots in Gillingham, Gravesend, Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells, the union said.
'Turmoil for passengers'
A spokesman for Unite said Arriva had failed to "grasp the nettle" and make an improved pay offer.
Janet Nobbs, Unite's regional officer, said: "Fresh bus strikes will inevitably cause further turmoil for passengers throughout Kent but this dispute is entirely of Arriva's own making.
"Arriva has had every opportunity to return to negotiations and make an improved offer but it has failed even to contact Unite, to seek a resolution to the dispute."
An Arriva spokeswoman said: "We are extremely disappointed for all our customers to confirm that industrial action will take place across the region on Friday 30th September.
"Arriva remains committed to resolving the industrial action and continues to encourage Unite to ballot on our latest pay offer."
The spokeswoman said Arriva would continue to keep customers updated, and apologised for the inconvenience caused by the strike.