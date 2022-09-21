Queen's funeral: Kent soldiers describe 'pride' over march
- Published
Soldiers based in Kent have spoken of their pride at taking part in the late Queen's funeral on Monday.
The Royal Engineers, based at Brompton Barracks in Gillingham, and the Queen's Gurkha Engineers, from Maidstone, were among those chosen to march in the parade.
Those involved drilled for 10 days to make sure everything went smoothly.
Cpl Andrew Woollam described it as "the biggest moment of my career and one of the biggest moments of my life".
He said: "It was just such an honour and privilege to be there on the day, to be one of the last 20 Royal Engineers to salute the Queen. It's indescribable, the feeling in words, when that happened."
He said practice drills began almost as soon as the news of the Queen's passing became public.
Sgt Jobe Downs said: "When we were stood in the parade in the morning and they said, 'Who would like to be part of the parade?' My hand just shot up."
Sapper Unique Rai of the Queen's Gurkha Engineers, was affected by the emotion of the occasion.
"My eyes were full of tears" he said. "I was trying to look up in the sky and remember her. It was really the proudest moment of my life."
Sapper Jake King said: "We had non-stop practicing. It's hard, because on the day you want to focus and make sure you're in the right step, you're in line together, you look as one.
"It was hard work but it was worth it in the end."
L/Cpl Subash Malla said: "This is a historic moment, and also an opportunity to do our last duty for Her Majesty, bid her good farewell and thank her for everything she has done for us."