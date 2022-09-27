Labour's Rosie Duffield says party has 'work to do' in South East
By Charlotte Wright
Political Editor, BBC South East
- Published
Labour has "an awful lot of work to do" to win seats in parts of the South East, the party's Canterbury MP said.
Speaking at the Labour Conference, Rosie Duffield suggested her party had focused more on the North and Midlands.
"It feels a little bit as though Kent possibly doesn't matter as much as some of the other areas like the 'red wall'. It would be nice if we just felt that we were just as important," she said.
The BBC has approached the Labour Party for comment.
Ms Duffield is the Labour Party's only MP in Kent, having won the once-Conservative stronghold of Canterbury in 2017.
She told BBC South East the party needs to "show itself a bit more around Kent" if it wants to win the next general election.
She said she was not aware of Sir Keir Starmer visiting the county since he became leader, but said he should come to Kent to understand more of the issues affecting the county.
Ms Duffield said: "I'm the only one in Parliament talking about those issues with our farmers and the impact of Brexit and the things directly affecting us, like tourism. So it would be nice to know that Kent was being listened to."