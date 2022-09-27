Kent community champions honoured at Make a Difference awards
- Published
Community champions in Kent have been honoured in an award scheme run by the BBC.
The Make a Difference Awards celebrate local heroes who have been working tirelessly to improve their local communities.
The winners received a trophy at a ceremony on Monday at the Mercure Maidstone Great Danes Hotel.
The winner of the Fundraiser category, Lesley Andrews, said she was "gobsmacked".
Former Eurovision-winner Cheryl Baker handed out awards at the event.
Winners were announced in eight categories to recognise key workers, great neighbours, volunteers.
The other finalists received Highly Commended awards.
The eight winners were:
- Volunteer: Tracy Charlick gets up at 04:00 six days a week to run a foodbank and distribution hub for Gillingham Street Angels, a charity currently helping to feed over 10,000 people every month.
- Community Group: Woodpecker Court, a school set up for young people who are unable to attend mainstream education, often due to additional needs or behavioural issues.
- Fundraiser: Lesley Andrews, from The Friends of Holcot charity, started fundraising at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic for the local foodbank, and arranged for food boxes to be delivered to people in need.
- Carer: Hannah Garrod is a respite carer for three disabled children with complex needs, despite having a condition herself which leaves her in pain and often requiring a wheelchair or walking stick.
- Key Worker: Lucy Mummery and her team from the East Kent Health Care Trust support people who have been in Intensive Care and have long-term recovery issues.
- Environmental: Ray Morris of the Marden Wildlife Group welcomes 500 people who participate in bird watching and fungi spotting.
- Great neighbour: Raj Patel owns a number of businesses and employs dozens of local people. He also fundraises for charities. During the pandemic, he sent food to the hospital so staff got a meal during long shifts.
- The Together Award: Nicola Carey-Shine supports the rights of children with special needs to access education. She set up The Learn to Shine school.
Ms Andrews secured tens of thousands of pounds during the pandemic. As well as helping with food, she was also able to fund laptops for children studying from home.
She said: "It's a little bit of a shock. At the end of the day, there are so many fantastic people here who have given absolutely everything, and continue to do so to support their communities.
"I'm just honoured to be in their company, quite frankly. I'm gobsmacked.
Ms Andrews said she "didn't know what to say" when she met Baker, who won Eurovision in 1981 with pop group Bucks Fizz.
Lucy Mummery and one of her team members, physiotherapist Sarah Gotke, collected the key worker award.
Ms Mummery said: "I'm really flattered.
"We were nominated by patients and that means so much. We're so pleased to be appreciated and spoilt, thank you."
Make a Difference was set up at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. It was a virtual notice board for those able to offer help and those needing support.
To date, more than nine million people have interacted with Make a Difference across all 39 local BBC radio stations.
