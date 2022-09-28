Cost of living crisis: Woman with cold allergy worried about heating home
- Published
A woman with a rare allergy to cold weather says she is worried about heating her home this winter.
Vicki Griggs, from Kent, says she will have to keep the heating on and pay soaring energy bills to avoid the painful effects of cold urticaria.
The condition causes rashes, hives, itching and swelling.
Ms Griggs is also concerned about heating an art gallery that she has run in the seaside town of Broadstairs for the last 20 years.
She says if she can't afford to heat the premises, she will be forced to close for the winter.
There has been concern that rising energy bills could break many businesses across the UK.
"I just can't put myself at risk and come down and open the gallery," Ms Griggs said.
The 55-year-old said her condition makes her "very itchy", adding: "It burns and then it knocks you out. You become lethargic and tired for a good six or seven hours."
Cold urticaria can be triggered by cold weather, wind, swimming in cold water, and even drinking drinks containing ice cubes.
'Unpleasant winter'
Margaret Kelman, a specialist allergy nurse at Allergy UK, said the hives produced by cold urticaria can cause "intense itching" and can also be "very painful".
"That can have a huge effect on your quality of life," she said.
"If you're cold and you're uncomfortable - mentally, as well as physically - that's going to have a big impact for people suffering with cold urticaria.
"This is not going to be a pleasant winter for a lot of people."