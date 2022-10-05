Folkestone: Pelham House care home staff not wearing masks after Covid deaths
A Kent care home has been rated inadequate and put in special measures following an inspection by the health watchdog.
Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found standards at Pelham House in Folkestone were "well below" what was expected.
They found staff did not always wear masks at the home, where 10 out of 22 residents died with Covid in June 2020.
The care home has been approached for a response to the CQC's findings.
The latest inspection on 11 August found: "Staff and management didn't wear face masks in line with government guidance."
Pelham House had been given an "inadequate" rating by the CQC in October 2021, and upgraded to "requires improvement" in March 2022.
Inspectors in August said that staff knew how to raise safeguarding concerns, and were positive about the home's manager, saying they felt they could raise any issues.
But the CQC also reported residents were at risk of falling, and that incidents were not reported, and lessons were not learned.
'Further action'
Hazel Roberts, CQC head of adult social care inspection, said: "We found standards of care fell way below what people should expect and a number of issues were putting people at risk."
She said residents did not always receive their medication as prescribed, and the premises were not always clean.
The care home, which provides support to older people, some of whom are living with dementia, was inspected after concerns about the standards of care were raised.
CQC inspectors found cleaning products were not locked away, and hot water taps were not temperature-controlled, putting residents at risk.