Swaleside Prison: Inspectors find staffing 'now at crisis point'
- Published
Staffing is at a "crisis point" and violence remains high at HMP Swaleside in Kent, inspectors have found during a return visit.
Charlie Taylor, chief inspector of prisons, said there had been "no meaningful progress" since a "disappointing" inspection in 2021.
He said staff and prisoners felt unsafe and there had been five "self-inflicted" deaths since that visit.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has been approached for a comment.
The high security men's prison on the Isle of Sheppey houses more than 1,000 inmates, many of whom have psychological problems.
In the 2021 inspection, inspectors found safety and "purposeful activity" were judged "not sufficiently good", while rehabilitation and release planning was "poor", the lowest grade.
After a return visit in July, Mr Taylor said there had been "no meaningful progress" in addressing staff shortfalls.
He said staffing was "now at crisis point and having an impact of on all aspects of the regime".
He said prisoners were getting "severely limited" time out of their cells, while education classes had been cancelled more often than they had taken place.
Violence remained high, he said, with both staff and prisoners reporting feeling unsafe, despite analysis of safety data having improved.
Mr Taylor described "exhausted" officers on the brink of resignation and pressed the Ministry of Justice to "take immediate action".
He said: "The scale of the task is huge, but I strongly urge leaders at all levels to find solutions.
"This situation cannot be allowed to continue."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.