Maidstone: Burst main leaves thousands of homes without water
- Published
As many as 5,500 properties in Kent are without water or have low pressure after a water main burst.
The pipe burst in Lidsing Road, Maidstone, affecting the ME7, ME8, ME9 and ME14 postcode areas.
'Priority' residents are being delivered bottled water by Southern Water, who issued its first statement about supply issues at 10:00 BST.
The firm apologised for the disruption and said teams are working to return supplies "as quickly as possible".
A Southern Water spokesperson said: "We're really sorry to everyone in ME7, ME8, ME9 and ME14 for the disruption caused by the burst main in Lidsing Road, Maidstone.
"Your water may be off for the next few hours, but we're on site fixing the issue and doing all we can to return supplies to homes as quickly as possible.
"Thank you for your patience."