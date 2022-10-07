Minster crash: Man dead after collision between bicycle and van
A man has died following a crash between a bicycle and a van.
A white Renault van was involved in the collision in Grinsell Hill, Minster, at about 07:25 BST on Thursday.
Police and ambulance services attended and the cyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kent Police are investigating and appealing for witnesses. Anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam footage, has been urged to come forward.
