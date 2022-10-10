Hollingbourne: Huge fire engulfs 11th Century village pub

At the height of the fire, 12 fire engines were at the scene

Firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze that engulfed an 11th Century village pub during the night.

The fire started at about 20:20 BST on Sunday at The Dirty Habit pub in Upper Street, Hollingbourne, near Maidstone.

Photos on social media show intense flames in the first-floor windows of the building, which was said to have been used by Canterbury pilgrims.

Residents from nearby properties were evacuated but no injuries have been reported, Kent Fire and Rescue said.

Six fire engines remain at the scene on Monday morning and the fire service said it expected surrounding roads to be closed for several hours.

The Dirty Habit pub dates back to the 11th Century

