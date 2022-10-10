Channel migrants: More than 1,000 people cross in single day
More than 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel on Sunday in 25 boats, the Ministry of Defence has said.
It brings the total number of migrants making the journey from France this year to 34,672 people.
The MoD said they detected 1,065 people making the crossing on Sunday. There were no reports of "uncontrolled landings".
Last year, 28,526 people are known to have crossed the Channel in small boats - up from 8,404 in 2020.
The Home Office said migrants who travel through safe countries to enter the UK "will not be allowed to start a new life here".
The English Channel is one of the most dangerous and busiest shipping lanes in the world.
Many migrants come from some of the poorest and most chaotic parts of the world, and many ask to claim asylum once they are picked up by the UK authorities.
In April, the government signed an agreement with Rwanda in an attempt to deter people from making the perilous journey across the Channel.
But the first deportation flight - due to take off on 14 June - was grounded amid legal challenges.
A government spokesperson said: "The continued rise of dangerous Channel crossings is a clear abuse of our immigration laws, risking the lives of vulnerable people and funding vile criminal gangs.
"Despite the lies they have been sold by the people smugglers, migrants who travel through safe countries to illegally enter the UK will not be allowed to start a new life here."