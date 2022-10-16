Ryarsh: Girl, 15, in critical condition after crash
A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition in hospital after a road traffic crash in Kent.
It happened in Ryarsh, near West Malling, at around 16:00 GMT on Saturday, police said.
The teenager had been a motorcycle pillion passenger before the crash but was on foot when she was involved in a collision with a black Vauxhall Vectra, the force added.
The injured girl was taken to a London hospital for treatment.
The incident happened at the junction of the A20 London Road and Hawley Drive.
A black motor scooter and a blue motor scooter were also in the area at the time, Kent Police added.
The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.
