Deal: Man, 25, arrested after fatal railway bridge crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash in Kent.
It happened at about 02:30 BST on Sunday, 9 October, when a Volkswagen Polo struck a railway bridge on Cornwall Road in Deal.
A 21-year-old man died at the scene. Two other men were taken to hospital with serious injuries and a woman suffered minor injuries.
The 25-year-old arrested man, from Dover, has been bailed with conditions.
He was also held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possessing class A and B drugs.
Kent Police urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
