M20: Two women killed in crash on hard shoulder
Two women have died in a four-vehicle crash on the hard shoulder of the M20 in Kent.
It happened on the coastbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 at about 08:20 BST on Monday.
Kent Police said a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black Volkswagen Golf and a white Iveco Daily van were involved.
The two women, who have not yet been named, were declared dead at the scene, a force spokesperson said.
Their next of kin have been informed.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage of it, has been urged to contact the force.
