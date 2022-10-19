Sittingbourne: Two arrested after cyclist killed in crash
- Published
Two men have been arrested following a fatal crash.
A yellow Renault Scenic was involved in the collision with a bicycle along The Street in Wormshill near Sittingbourne, Kent, at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday.
The cyclist, a 71-year-old man, died at the scene.
Two men from Sittingbourne, aged 35 and 55, were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody.
Kent Police are investigating the collision and urge anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.