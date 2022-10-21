Dale Simmons death: Charges dropped in Chatham manslaughter inquiry
The case against four teenagers who were accused of being involved in the death of a man has been dismissed.
Tyrese Scott, 18, from Chatham, and three others who can't be named for legal reasons, had been charged with the manslaughter of Dale Simmons.
Mr Simmons, 42, was found dead near Chalk Pit Hill, Chatham, in April.
A hearing began at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday, but the teenagers were released with no case to answer on Thursday.
