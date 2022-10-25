Gillingham pitch invasion: Police charge 29 fans with public order offences
- Published
Police have charged 29 people with public order offences following a pitch invasion during a League One match.
Fighting broke out and objects were thrown during the game between Gillingham FC and Rotherham United at the Priestfield Ground in Gillingham, Kent, on 30 April.
Fifteen people from Kent, and 13 from Yorkshire, aged from 16 to their 50s, have been charged.
They will appear before Medway Magistrates on 8 and 9 December.
Supt Warren Franklin from Kent Police said: "Kent Police takes incidents of public disorder and violence at sporting events very seriously as they have the potential to place other innocent bystanders including children, the elderly and disabled at significant risk.
"We have a good relationship with all football clubs in Kent and remain committed to helping to keep their grounds as safe as possible for the enjoyment of all."
Rotherham won the match 2-0, which saw them promoted to the Championship and Gillingham relegated to League Two.