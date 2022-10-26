Dartford crash: Elderly driver dies when car leaves road
Published
An elderly man has died when the car he was driving left the road and crashed with a fence.
The silver Toyota RAV4 was travelling along Green Street Green Road from Darenth towards Longfield near Dartford just before 17:00 BST on Tuesday.
The driver, a man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Kent Police officers are appealing for witnesses and urge anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
