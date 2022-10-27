Hawkenbury family sell microcar collection built up over 50 years for £300k
- Published
A collection of 47 microcars built up by a family over 50 years has been sold for almost £300,000 at auction.
The vehicles are part of the Hammond Microcar Museum Collection in Hawkenbury, near Staplehurst, Kent.
Among them is a blue Peel P50, identical to one driven by Jeremy Clarkson during an episode of Top Gear in 2007 - which sold for £97,000.
Jean and Edwin Hammond began purchasing the novelty vehicles in the 1970s after their son Andrew wanted a motorbike.
Instead, Edwin, who has now passed away, bought his son a Heinkel three-wheeled Bubble Car, which the pair restored.
Andrew said he and his father were "hooked" on microcars from that day onwards.
"It was different. None of my friends had anything like it," said Andrew, who was 15 when he received the vehicle.
"My dad fell in love with the cars and their quirkiness, and how odd some of them were."
The family collection grew into a small museum of 47 vehicles, called the Hammond Collection, which are housed in Hawkenbury.
The money raised from the auction will go to Andrew's mother Jean, who now lives at a care home in Staplehurst.
Richard Bromell, from Dorset-based Charthouse auctioneers, who organised the sale, said: "In the 37 years I've been involved in auctioneering, I've never ever seen a collection like this."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.