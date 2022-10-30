Reports of petrol bombs thrown at migrant centre
- Published
Emergency services are at the Border Force migrant processing centre in Dover, Kent, after a Reuters witness says a man threw petrol bombs before killing himself.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident in Dover at about 11:25 GMT, and a fire was put out.
The man drove up to the centre and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, Reuters reported.
The agency said he drove to a nearby petrol station where he killed himself.
South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed they also attended the incident.
Nathalie Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover, said she was "deeply shocked".
I am deeply shocked by the incident in Dover today. I have spoken to the immigration minister about the situation. My thoughts are with everyone involved.— Natalie Elphicke MP (@NatalieElphicke) October 30, 2022
A Home Office spokeswoman said: "We are aware of an incident at Western Jet Foil, Dover and police are in attendance.
"It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage."
Kent Police has been contacted for comment.
Did you witness the incident? If it is safe to do so please share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.