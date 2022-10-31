Dover migrant centre: 'Horror' over fire attack
- Published
Dover residents are "horrified" after a fire attack at a Border Force migrant centre at the port, a Kent county councillor says.
Two or three devices - described as petrol bombs by a witness - were thrown by the suspect, who was found dead at a nearby petrol station on Sunday.
Another device found in the man's car was later made safe by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.
Nigel Collor said residents were "horrified at the overall situation".
The Conservative county councillor said: "I'd like to see them stop the boats coming across.
"I know this is something that's been going on for a few years and if they stopped the boats coming in you wouldn't have the problem.
"We've got to work closely with the French, haven't we? It's where they're coming from."
Police were called at 11.22 GMT on Sunday to The Viaduct, Dover, where the devices thrown by the suspect had started a fire.
A photographer with Reuters news agency who witnessed the incident reported a man had thrown petrol bombs with fireworks attached before taking his own life.
Two people who had been inside the centre suffered minor injuries in the attack.
At the scene
By Michael Keohan, BBC Radio Kent, Dover
I am standing right beside the charred fence where the attack took place yesterday. There are petrol marks on the floor, I can see the burnt metal fence.
As far as police cordons go, you wouldn't know anything took place here.
As you walk around here, you're aware of an increased police presence, with officers checking who you are and what you're doing.
There's still a sense of heightened security, but all the police cordons have been lifted and most of the emergency services have left.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman described the attack as "distressing".
Kent Police, which is leading the investigation, said it was not currently treating the incident as terrorism.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Collor was asked about what concerns residents of Dover were expressing.
He replied: "They're 50/50 really. Some say words I wouldn't put out on the media, and some say, you know, 'let's help these folks and at least make sure they're looked after'."
Sir Roger Gale, the Conservative MP for North Thanet, told BBC Radio Kent it was "a very sad event" and a degree of understanding was needed.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Did you witness the attack? Do you have any information to share? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.