Rochester: Two men killed in crash
- Published
Two men have been killed in a crash in Rochester.
A blue BMW 1 series was travelling along City Way when it was in collision with a grey Skoda Fabia at about 23:45 BST on Saturday.
The passengers in the Skoda, two men aged in their 50s, were pronounced dead. Their next of kin have been told.
Kent Police appealed for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the crash to come forward and speak to officers.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.