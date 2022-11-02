Edenbridge Guy: Effigy of Liz Truss to go up in flames
- Published
An effigy of Liz Truss has been unveiled as the Guy of the Edenbridge Bonfire as the event returns for the first time since 2019.
The figure of the former prime minister will be lit on Saturday.
The Edenbridge Bonfire Society has poked fun at celebrities and political leaders for more than 20 years.
In 2019 an 11m high effigy of the former speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, holding the heads of Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn was burned.
US President Donald Trump, football star Wayne Rooney and film producer Harvey Weinstein have been previous Guys, while Mr Johnson was the effigy in 2018.
Money raised by the event on Saturday will go to a number of charities in the area.
Edenbridge Bonfire Society has been celebrating Bonfire Night for more than 90 years and this year will see hundreds of people participating in the torchlight parade through Edenbridge High Street.
"As our tradition dictates, this is led by our bishop of the bonfire, his choirboys and the society's effigies: Guy Fawkes, General Wolfe and Anne Boleyn, with her head tucked underneath her arm," the bonfire society said.
The procession will be joined by members from visiting Sussex bonfire societies.
