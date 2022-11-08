Dover migrant centre attack: Firebomber died of asphyxiation, inquest told
A man who threw firebombs at an immigration processing centre in Dover died of asphyxiation, an inquest has been told.
Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site on 30 October.
He was found dead at a nearby petrol station in the driver's seat of his white Seat following the attack, the inquest into his death heard.
Police said the attack was driven by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology.
The inquest was opened on Tuesday morning at County Hall in Maidstone by coroner Bina Patel and adjourned to the provisional date of 27 January.
She confirmed Kent Police was called to Western Jet Foil at 11.22 BST and Leak was found dead at a nearby petrol station at 11.30. Paramedics confirmed his death at 11.48.
Two members of staff were left with minor injuries in the attack.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman described the firebombing as "distressing".
Two or three devices - described as petrol bombs by witnesses - were thrown, but another device found in Leak's car was later made safe by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.
Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said evidence showed the attack "was motivated by a terrorist ideology".
Leak, who was single and unemployed, was not known to counter-terrorism police before the attack, CPTSE confirmed. It is understood he was also not known to the security services.
A now-deleted Facebook account apparently in Leak's name contained anti-Muslim sentiments.
Police said there was nothing to suggest Leak had been working alongside anyone else and there was not believed to be any wider threat to the public.
