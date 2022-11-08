Kent and East Sussex properties remain without water
Properties in Kent and East Sussex remain without water for a second day after a treatment works had to be shut down.
Two schools and a nursery are closed after a power cut on Friday led to 8,000 homes and businesses being left without water on Monday.
South East Water said water is returning but at a lower pressure than normal.
They hope most customers will be "back in supply" on Tuesday morning.
Caroline Bromley, the headteacher of Lamberhurst St Mary's primary school, said: "The children couldn't quite believe it. I said 'remember last week when we couldn't come to school because there's too much water, I'm sorry we're going to have to go home because we've now got no water.'
"They were looking at each other in amazement really, that we're in the 21st Century and water is controlling us in this way."
Bottled water stations in Rye and Hawkhurst will remain open as a precaution, South East Water said.
The water company added that "it will take time" to refill the entire network as drinking water storage reservoirs were completely drained
They said the fault was caused by a power failure which damaged equipment at a water treatment site.
