Channel migrants: Four arrests after men land on beach
Four Albanian men have been arrested in connection with a beach landing in St Margaret's Bay, Kent, on Monday.
Two men were arrested and charged with conspiracy to facilitate illegal entry, said the Home Office.
Two men were also arrested for arrival to the UK without legal entry clearance.
The vessel, which landed at the bay, was one of eight boats that arrived in UK waters on Monday, the Ministry of Defence said.
According to figures collated by the BBC, 2,225 people have arrived in small boats in November. bringing the total so far this year to 42,259.
